Worship Pastor Survives Her Life’s Storms through Christ

Adolescence can be a troubling stage for a lot of teenagers. The confusion and pressures of transitioning from puberty to adulthood can bring a lot of stress. Author and singer Candra Colla Niswanger experienced the same as she faced the burden of early pregnancy.

In His Promise . . . 20 Years Later, Niswanger shares her intimate journey of being a teenage girl, pregnant and bound by fear, faced with having to make life decisions despite shame, guilt, and confusion. Candra shares her vulnerability and how her faith brought her through this storm with restored hope and truth a deeper revelation of God’s love for His children.

In that time of turmoil, as Candra cried out to God, He gave her a vision of her unborn son in blue shorts and a red shirt, wearing a baseball hat with a bat over his shoulder. It was when she realized that “everyone faces trials, and no matter what the situation, we can look to the Lord. He has the hope and peace that we need to make good choices to come through our trials.”

God’s promise to Candra in that season was “Raise Him to share my word and I will bless your child.” Christ fulfilled His promise and Payton is now 27 years old, with his first child on the way. He lives a humble and fruitful life dedicated to furthering the kingdom of God by being the hands and feet of Jesus to those around him. Candra seeks to inspire other women who are faced with similar trials or past regrets to know that God is on their side and loves them unconditionally. Her book is a living memoir that instills hope in a hopeless situation referencing the promises of God that we all can stand on.

His Promise . . . 20 Years Later was featured at the LitFire Publishing’s booth during the AJC Decatur Book Festival, which was held from September 1 to 3, 2017.





About the Author

Candra Colla Niswanger uses her voice in sharing the glory of God. She is a pastor, a worship leader, and a Christian singer-songwriter. Her book His Promise . . . 20 Years Later was inspired by a track in her worship album, Candra All4Him.

