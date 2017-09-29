Analyzing Christ’s Sacrifice

The book is Abraham’s own take on Jesus’s crucifixion. His insights are based on the context of Jewish law. He discusses Jesus’s crucifixion along the lines of the two prerequisites needed in a sacrifice during first-century Judea: a seal of approval from a priest confirming the victim’s spotlessness and the conformity of the sacrifice to the demands of Jewish law.

One has to wonder how and why Jesus had to die despite not committing any sin. William Emmanuel Abraham explains Jesus’s sacrifice and resurrection from a different angle in What Did Jesus Do?

The book is Abraham’s own take on Jesus’s crucifixion. His insights are based on the context of Jewish law. He discusses Jesus’s crucifixion along the lines of the two prerequisites needed in a sacrifice during first-century Judea: a seal of approval from a priest confirming the victim’s spotlessness and the conformity of the sacrifice to the demands of Jewish law. The actual legality of His death is also discussed in full detail in the book’s eight chapters.

Through his explanations, Abraham hopes that readers will be able to see Jesus’s sacrifice and resurrection in a new light. “One benefit of proceeding this way is the greatly reduced need to resort to metaphysical creations as a way to understand the various phases of what Jesus did,” says the author. He further holds that understanding what people believe helps them stand firm in their faith.

What Did Jesus Do? is available for purchase in selected online bookstores. It was featured in LitFire Publishing's booth during the 2017 AJC Decatur Book Festival, held last September 1–3, at 101 East Court Square in Downtown Decatur, Georgia. The event attracts over eighty thousand attendees annually and is regarded as the country's "largest independent book festival."





What Did Jesus Do?

Written by William Emmanuel Abraham

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

What Did Jesus Do? is philosopher and author William Emmanuel Abraham’s second book. His first published book was The Mind of Africa. He was the first African to be elected as a Fellow of All Souls College in the University of Oxford. After his teaching tenure in England, Abraham went back to his home country, Ghana, in 1962, to teach philosophy at the University of Ghana. He has been residing in the United States since 1968. Abraham has taught in various institutions, including Indiana University in Bloomington, Macalester College in Minnesota, Stanford University, and the University of California at Berkeley and at Santa Cruz. He is currently a professor emeritus at the University of California in Santa Cruz.