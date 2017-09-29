Discover God’s Love and Its Healing Power inside a Minister’s Memoir

“a quick and easy read that lets you peak inside the life of another and see that there is always a light at the end of the tunnel.”

Can you fix a broken soul? The answer is yes, according to Reverend Joan Bellrichard’s book entitled, Unloved Daughter.

From childhood until early adulthood, Joan already experienced the harsh realities of life. After going through child abuse and an abusive marriage, she was on the verge of a nervous breakdown. But when God entered into her life, everything miraculously changed. Now, she wanted to share her story of redemption in the hope of inspiring those who are tormented by the different challenges of life. In her words, “The sole purpose of this book is to comfort you, to let you know that you are not alone, and that what happened to you was not your fault.”

A book review from Your First Review stated that Unloved Daughter was “a quick and easy read that lets you peak inside the life of another and see that there is always a light at the end of the tunnel.”

The book was featured at the 2017 AJC Decatur Book Festival from September 1 to 3, at the 101 East Court Square Decatur, Georgia.





Unloved Daughter

Written by Reverend Joan Bellrichard

About the Author

Reverend Joan Bellrichard went to Yugoslavia for a pilgrimage in 1993, the journey which started her spiritual enlightenment. Ten years later, in 2003, she and her husband attended Bible College in Colorado. After their graduation, both became ordained ministers of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Afterward, they founded the Message of the Cross Ministries.

More information about the author and her work is available at www.messageofthe3crosses.com.