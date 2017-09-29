Caregiving: A Labor of Love

Dear Caregiver narrates Vander Waal’s experiences as her husband’s primary support and caregiver, and her suffering as she witnessed his worsening health until his death on January 2, 2011.

After over four years of caring for her terminally ill husband, Sharon Vander Waal wrote of her journey as his caregiver to offer comfort and encouragement to others in Dear Caregiver: Reflections for Family Caregivers.

In a routine checkup in 2006, Vander Waal’s husband, Wayne, was diagnosed with multiple system atrophy type C, a neurological disease affecting the cerebellum and bodily functions controlled by the said part of the brain. And Vander Waal, herself, faced a dilemma when she was diagnosed with breast cancer the following year. With the suffering she experienced, she turned to God for strength, and after Wayne’s death, she found an outlet for her overwhelming emotions through writing on her blog. There, she found support from her readers, and after a reader’s encouragement, she wrote Dear Caregiver in the hope of reaching out to more people to let them know that they are not alone in their suffering.

Dear Caregiver narrates Vander Waal’s experiences as her husband’s primary support and caregiver, and her suffering as she witnessed his worsening health until his death on January 2, 2011. In the book, she also touches on how she coped with her breast cancer and the subsequent eight months of treatment she underwent. The book was written in a devotional style meant to encourage her readers, with her story intertwined in the chapters.

Dear Caregiver was exhibited at LitFire Publishing’s booth at the 2017 AJC Decatur Book Festival, held from September 1 to 3.







Dear Caregiver: Reflections for Family Caregivers

Written by Sharon Vander Waal

Paperback | $17.95

Kindle | $8.99



Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Sharon Vander Waal is a breast cancer survivor, who battled the disease while caring for her grievously ill husband. Vander Waal maintains a blog where she shares her caregiving story to encourage family caregivers.