Aviva sells Italian JV to Banco BPM

Aviva announces that it has agreed to sell its entire1 shareholding in its joint venture in Italy, Avipop Assicurazioni S.p.A. (“the JV”), which includes its wholly owned subsidiary Avipop Vita S.p.A., to Banco BPM S.p.A2 (“Banco BPM”) for a consideration of €265m (£233m3), payable in cash upon completion.

This agreement follows a notification received by Aviva of Banco BPM’s intention to not renew its distribution agreement with Aviva and Aviva’s subsequent decision, announced on 25 August 2017, to exercise its put option. Aviva formed a bancassurance partnership in protection and general insurance with the former Banco Popolare in 2007. As is customary in bancassurance arrangements, the original agreement between Aviva and Banco Popolare included an option for Aviva to sell its entire shareholding to the bank in the event of a termination of the distribution agreement.

The consideration represents 27.1 times Aviva’s share of 2016 earnings after tax4 and approximately 1.1 times Aviva’s share of the IFRS net asset value5 of the business. The transaction increases Solvency II capital by approximately £0.2bn.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to complete in 2018. Aviva’s other Italian operations are unaffected by this transaction. At full year 2016 Aviva Italy ranked as the 7th largest insurance group in Italy benefiting from well-diversified distribution including partnerships with UBI Banca, Unicredit, Banca Popolare di Bari, a strong and growing franchise with IFAs and a distribution network of over 500 multi tied agents.

1 The transaction involves the disposal of a controlling shareholding in the JV, Aviva’s holding is 50% plus one additional share

2 Banco BPM S.p.A. was formed following the merger of Banco Popolare and Banca Popolare di Milano and started to operate on 1 January 2017. The acquiring entity may be Banco BPM or its nominee

3 Consideration converted to sterling at an exchange rate of €1/£0.88 based on prevailing rate on 27 September 2017

4 Earnings multiple calculated on 2016 IFRS net profit after tax and minority interest, being £8.6m

5 Net assets multiple calculated on the basis of 30 June 2017

Notes to editors: