Pastor’s Journey Teaches Forgotten Lessons on Life and Faith

“Experiences are teaching moments, whether they are good or bad,” says Dr. Melvin Bullock Sr., pastor of the Fishers of Men Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ of the Apostolic Faith. As someone who faced numerous challenges and struggled through life, he can attest to this.

In The Journeyman’s Journey, Bullock tells his inspiring story and the valuable lessons he gleaned from the teachings of God and those born out of his own experiences. Through poverty, shame, hardship, and obstacles, he braved them all to become the person he is today. While others shun their painful experiences, Bullock embraces them because he believes what he withstood and endured, whether good or bad, can impart priceless lessons that can aid him in this walk through life. Now he shares what he learned, hoping to impart to readers the importance of courage, perseverance, and faith.

The Journeyman’s Journey was featured in 2017 AJC Decatur Book Festival in East Court Square, Decatur, Georgia. The event gathered thousands of participants from the literary scene.





The Journeyman’s Journey

Written by Dr. Melvin Bullock Sr.

Paperback | $15.99

Hardcover | $25.99

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.







About the Author

Dr. Melvin Bullock Sr. ministers in the Fishers of Men Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ of the Apostolic Faith. He is the author of two books, The Journeyman’s Journey and The Gospel Sprint. He stresses the importance of family unity, work ethics, and social and spiritual values, which he does not hesitate to share with others.