Time to Thank San Diego County’s Leading Homeless Services Organizations

September 29, 2017

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

For more information call :

800.785.8596



The Human Face of Homelessness

A fundraiser for San Diego County agencies that serve the homeless



SAN DIEGO – We’re throwing a party to show community appreciation to the leading local agencies that serve our 9,116 homeless neighbors, and publishing a book that humanizes this crisis of shelter

What: food, craft beer, boutique artisanal chocolate, soda, and coffee, food trucks, a silent auction, a book launch party, and a pledge drive for leading San Diego agencies that serve the homeless – participating vendors include:

Global Coffee Trading

New English Brewing Company

Valle de Guadalupe Wine Tours

Nibble Chocolates

Swell Soda

Karl Strauss Brewery

Where: 11585 Sorrento Valley Rd, corporate offices of Global Coffee Trading:

When: 3-6pm Wednesday October 18, 2017

Why: Right now in San Diego County, 9,116 homeless individuals live in the streets. With a 5% increase this past calendar year alone, our homelessness problem as a county truly is a snapshot of the times. Our city needs to cope with increasing factors that render people homeless because 77% of those 9,000 people became homeless while living in San Diego. Fortunately, we do have agencies that care, like the Regional Task Force On The Homeless, which provides these statistics by counting and tracking our homeless each year, and surveying 1,362 homeless individuals for their stories. Agencies that are actually doing something to acknowledge and provide resources for homeless people and volunteer opportunities for those who care about this civic issue often get lost behind political banter or government red tape.

This event recognizes a select few leading agencies whose impact in San Diego County is significant, but whose work often goes unnoticed by the public, the same way the homeless population also goes unnoticed.



*** continued ***

This event is to raise wider community awareness for the human face of homelessness by showing appreciation for leading agencies that have served the San Diego homeless community for many years. It is also a fundraiser to complete the publication of our awareness book, “In Our Eyes, In Our Words” - which chronicles the stories and images of homeless people to further humanize the issue, and help San Diegans recognize fellow San Diegans who need their help.

Who: Several hundred supporters, fans, friends and well-connected community leaders, plus invited leaders from the following agencies:

PATH (People Assisting the Homeless)

Solutions for Change

Episcopal Community Services, Friend to Friend Homeless Outreach Program

Father Joe’s Villages

Veterans Village of San Diego

The Book: Jeff Horn, one of California’s leading fine artists, has produced a book of portraits of homeless people, drawn from life more than 20 years ago. Many of the drawings in the book include a written statement made by the homeless person who sat for the portrait. Through the generosity of Robert “Bullet Bob” Brady, San Diego Purple Heart Vietnam Era Veteran of the United States Navy and Homeless Project Coordinator for Vietnam Veterans of America, Jeff will gift autographed copies of the completed book to leaders of local agencies that serve the homeless as a way of showing appreciation for their effort. A full-size mock-up of the book, called “In Our Eyes, In Our Words – Portraits from the Edge of Society” will be available for viewing during the event.

Contact

Bill Protzmann, Music Care Inc

1501 India St Ste 103-38

San Diego CA 92101

office 858.345.2427 / 800.785.8596

fax 800.997.2268

email Bill@MusicCare.net

# # # # #