Delving Deep into the Minds and Behavior of Criminals

Taking another person’s life must be one of the gravest sins in this world. For centuries, many attempted to find out the rationale behind the behaviors of criminals. What prompts them to kill? What made them violent? Case manager, counselor, poet, and author De-Witt A. Herd asked this and more in his groundbreaking book, Beyond the Real Mind.

In his attempt to understand the minds of criminals, Herd probes into their behavior, digging deep into the reasons why they kill. He seeks to find out why some criminals are incapable of remorse, and even probes beyond the initial claims of mental illness and insanity. Believing there are other reasons why they kill, he strives to answer the why and the how, elaborating on the criminals’ motivations and influences. Herd does not intend to excuse or justify killings. Instead, he aims to open readers’ minds and enlighten them about the complex way a human’s mind works.

Beyond the Real Mind was featured in 2017 AJC Decatur Book Festival, one of the largest independent book fairs in the country. The event was held in East Court Square, Decatur, Georgia, and attended by thousands of literary enthusiasts.







Beyond the Real Mind

Written by De-Witt A. Herd

Paperback | $14.88

Kindle | $3.99

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

De-Witt A. Herd was born in the Bronx, New York. A dreamer at heart, he went on to become a poet, fiction writer, and currently, a case manager. He studied to be a chef, majoring in catering and gourmet cooking. Later on, he joined the army, serving for twenty years. Herd also earned a bachelor’s degree in human services and a master’s in marriage, family, and child therapy.