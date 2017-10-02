MatchDay Fantasy to Speak at the Daily Fantasy Sports Expo in London on October 9

New York, NY--Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. announces that MatchDay Fantasy will speak at the Daily Fantasy Sports Expo ( http://www.dfse.net) on October 9, 2017 at the Strand Palace Hotel in London.



Ross McCall, Co-Founder & CEO at MatchDay Fantasy will speak on a panel covering the British and Euro DFS market.



The global market for DFS continues to grow substantially. Leaders in many of these markets have yet to be established. DFS represents an attractive opportunity for the gaming investor and entrepreneur.



The DFSE event includes an additional event on Cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin for gaming, called ASROC. DFSE delegates are provided complimentary access to ASROC.





ABOUT MATCHDAY FANTASY



Matchday is a social engagement platform with a purpose. Through gamification, we help media owners and rights holders to build engagement and monetise their content to a millennial audience. Our unique concept presents a proprietary social gaming solution, with a modern, intuitive design focused on social collaboration. Matchday is built for scale and is genre agnostic, allowing us to seamlessly add multiple sports and other genres of games on the platform to cater for local cultures and demographics.





ABOUT THE DAILY FANTASY SPORTS EXPO



The Daily Fantasy Sports Expo is the worldwide leading event and trade show that focuses on the DFS business. DFSE brings new people and with it new business models to the industry. The event also introduces new technology, illustrates unique methods of thinking and provides the ultimate networking experience for executives.



