Elixirr Managing Director to Speak at the UTTR Chatbots & A.I. Conference in London on October 3, 2017

New York, NY-- Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. announces that Elixirr will speak at the UTTR Conference on Chatbots ( http://uttr.com) on October 3, 2017 in London.



Ludwig Konrad Bull, managing director from Elixirr will speak on a panel discussing chatbot uses.



Registration can be found at: http://uttr.com/register-london-2017.php





ABOUT ELIXIRR



Elexirr is an AI startup based in Cambridge specialising in case outcome predictions. We are solving law by trying to find out if there is an objective dimension to legal knowledge - if there is a right answer to a question of law. If there is such a dimension, we want to make it transparent and accessible. If there is no such dimension, we want to work with the public to create it because there can be no justice without objective legal knowledge.



We package our systems into software services and products. On Facebook, you can message our ChatBot to get a prediction about your case for free. We can then pair you with a suitable lawyer. We also offer enterprise products for law firms, corporations, and consumers. We build custom solutions for any problem related to case outcome prediction.



ABOUT UTTR



UTTR is an advanced business networking trade show for professionals involved with chatbots. Advanced topics on artificial intelligence, natural language processing, bot systems, incident response, messaging platforms, customer service, mobile and desktop apps are discussed within a fast paced 1 day conference.



