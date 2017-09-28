Keep Warm, Be Responsible

United Colors of Benetton has obtained Responsible Down Standard (RDS) certification, which safeguards the welfare of geese and ducks that provide the down and feathers used in Benetton’s collections.



Using specialized third-party certification bodies, the Responsible Down Standard (RDS) independently certifies all aspects related to the animals’ well being and care, including traceability of the feathers and down from their origin to the end product. Our goal is to reassure our sales network and final consumers that purchasing Benetton products helps protect and improve the living conditions of geese and ducks.



United Colors of Benetton voluntarily decided to pursue the RDS certification. The company was subject to extensive investigation, including field visits and inspections from independent certification bodies. Once the evaluation process was completed, these organizations confirmed that the geese and ducks involved in the production of Benetton products live free from ill-treatment and constraints. The RDS logo will be applied to all Benetton products containing feathers and down, guaranteeing their total compliance with the Responsible Down Standard.



United Colors of Benetton is committed to making its collections more sustainable, from both an environmental and social point of view. Recently the company was named Detox Leader in the Detox Catwalk, a yearly ranking published by Greenpeace to recognize brands that have made important steps to reduce the presence of chemical substances in their collections. Benetton has also taken other actions, including reducing the use of cardboard in its packaging and using organic cotton and natural dyes in its garments.



After all, social commitment is one of the core values pillars of the United Colors of Benetton brand, which over the decades has promoted social communication campaigns globally and collaborated with numerous UN agencies and NGOs.

