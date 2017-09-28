Akamai to Gather Business and Technology Leaders at Its Tenth Annual EDGE Conference

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the world’s largest and most trusted cloud delivery platform, announced the agenda for Akamai EDGE 2017, its tenth annual customer conference, taking place October 11-13, 2017 at the ARIA Resort, Las Vegas.

With the theme of “Connect to Tomorrow,” Akamai EDGE is bringing together business leaders and industry influencers who are shaping the digital ecosystem of tomorrow through connections – connections to customers, to apps and data, to the cloud, and between clouds, to employees, to the Internet of Things, and things yet unimagined.

The week-long conference for Akamai prospects and customers will explore the trends and innovations that are having a profound impact on ‘connecting to tomorrow’ including over-the-top (OTT) video, IoT, cloud and mobile technologies, and Web and enterprise security.

Conference speakers scheduled to participate come from many of the world’s top brands including Alibaba, Bamtech Media, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, CBS Interactive, Dell Technologies, Fidelity, Forrester, GoDaddy, Google, Groupon, HARMAN International, IKEA Retail Services, Kia Motors, Liberty Mutual, Lowe’s Companies, Macy’s, Maersk Transport & Logistics, Nordstrom, SiriusDecisions, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Spotify, Staples, TBI Bank, Telefonica, The Coca-Cola Company, Turner, and U.S. News & World Report, among others.

In addition, attendees will hear from Akamai CEO and Co-Founder Dr. Tom Leighton on connecting with your customers through the best and most secure digital experiences (see Dr. Leighton’s 2016 Edge keynote).

EDGE attendees will have the chance to meet and gain insight from Akamai’s partner ecosystem and through demonstrations by 24 technical and strategic partners whose solutions integrate with the Akamai Intelligent Platform. Participating sponsors include AT&T and IBM, as well as Arturai, Comcast Technology Solutions, G&L, GlobalDots, and Jive, an Aurea Company, among others.

“Akamai EDGE brings together the leaders, innovators, and disrupters that are embracing digital transformation to create better access to new markets, to derive greater insight from data, and to find faster and more secure ways to connect to customers,” said Monique Bonner, Chief Marketing Officer at Akamai.

The conference will feature a reprised Developer Zone – three times larger than last year – designed for the Akamai developer community. Attendees will receive hands-on experience with APIs, while collaborating and problem-solving with Akamai developer experts. The Akamai Expo Hall will feature the Expert Bar, Akamai and partner kiosks with technology demonstrations, as well as the on-site Security and Broadcast Operations Control Centers providing customers and partners with the industry’s most extensive view of real-time conditions of the Internet.

As the largest annual gathering of Akamai customers and partners, the conference is scheduled to address topics including:

The Internet of Things

Securing public & private applications in the cloud

Bot management

Architecting agile digital experiences

Mobile application performance

Optimizing image delivery and management

API protection and performance

Making virtual reality real: 4K VR/AR encoding and global delivery

Digital transformation of enterprise IT

Current registrations for Akamai EDGE 2017 include customers and partners from 39 countries spanning five continents. The complete conference agenda is available at: https://edge.akamai.com/ec/us/agenda.jsp.

Akamai EDGE 2017 kicks off with two days of Akamai University sessions, October 9-11, designed for IT professionals who want to “step behind the curtain” and deepen their knowledge and Akamai expertise. These two days of technical training are led by Akamai technical consultants and professional services team members.

For a complete list of registration rates, a description of eligible attendees and conference pass options, please visit EDGE Registration.

As the world’s largest and most trusted cloud delivery platform, Akamai makes it easier for its customers to provide the best and most secure digital experiences on any device, anytime, anywhere. Akamai’s massively distributed platform is unparalleled in scale with over 200,000 servers across 130 countries, giving customers superior performance and threat protection. Akamai’s portfolio of web and mobile performance, cloud security, enterprise access, and video delivery solutions are supported by exceptional customer service and 24/7 monitoring. To learn why the top financial institutions, e-commerce leaders, media & entertainment providers, and government organizations trust Akamai please visit www.akamai.com, blogs.akamai.com, or @Akamai on Twitter.