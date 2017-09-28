Whoa, Baby! Walmart Introduces Hundreds of New and Improved Private Brand Baby Essentials

New parents have enough on their minds – the price of on-trend, high-quality baby essentials shouldn’t be a source of worry. Walmart has done a total relaunch of its Parent’s Choice brand – including everything from diapers to blankets to wipes to baby food – with all items still offered at the same everyday low prices customers have come to expect.

Parent’s Choice has been a staple in American homes for nearly 20 years. What started as a line with one single item – baby formula – will ultimately grow to more than 275 affordable essentials parents need for their child’s first years of life. Parent’s Choice is Walmart’s largest baby brand by items sold and also its fastest-growing baby brand – which shows just how many parents rely on it for their everyday needs.

“As parents ourselves, we know what products are needed most, and we’ve raised the bar on quality for these Parent’s Choice items and more,” said Diana Marshall, vice president of baby for Walmart U.S. “On top of this, we’ve added even more items we know our customers are looking for, such as premium diapers and a line of ultra-cute, ultra-soft bedding. With these new and upgraded products, parents can stay on-trend and under budget while focusing on what really matters: their little bundle of joy.”

While the items have been hitting shelves all year and will continue to roll out through January 2018, the biggest piece of the brand relaunch – it’s first-ever premium diaper and a brand new, 53-piece bedding line – just launched in stores and will be available on Walmart.com next month. And with a refreshed logo and look that features loveable animal characters on pack, parents can be even more proud to use Parent’s Choice.

The Parent’s Choice Bedding Collection includes everything needed for a perfect night’s sleep in trendy patterns like chevron, arrows and owls. The line includes receiving blankets, crib sheets, changing pads, baby blankets and nursery sets, all made with super soft materials. In addition, nine coordinating colors are used throughout the collection, so parents can mix and match for a customized look. All items are $40 or less, with the majority of items priced less than $13.

After intensive research, testing and highly advanced product refinement, Walmart is introducing its first-ever Parent’s Choice Premium Diaper (starting at $7.24), available in select stores and on Walmart.com, which offers a number of high-quality features, especially for babies with sensitive skin. The diaper’s lining is made with highly absorbent materials – including pulp harvested from sustainably managed forests – and delivers up to 12 hours of dryness. And, when it’s time to change, a change indicator turns blue. Soft, stretchy and breathable materials, like a cotton-touch cover, are used throughout to help maintain healthy skin and keep baby comfortable.

Approximately 150 other items spanning virtually every baby category are also part of the brand reboot, including:

Several new feeding items , like the Parent’s Choice Sippy Cup ($.96), featuring patent-pending, no-spill or leak technology, and Parent’s Choice Stackable Section Plates (3-pack for $2.48) that conveniently stack on top of one another;

, like the Parent’s Choice Sippy Cup ($.96), featuring patent-pending, no-spill or leak technology, and Parent’s Choice Stackable Section Plates (3-pack for $2.48) that conveniently stack on top of one another; Seven new baby wipes , namely, Parent’s Choice Cotton Wipes (starting at $1.78) that are ultra-thick and made in the USA using recycled T-shirts. Seasonal scents will also be available, with White Tea & Honey and Fresh Woodlands available this fall;

, namely, Parent’s Choice Cotton Wipes (starting at $1.78) that are ultra-thick and made in the USA using recycled T-shirts. Seasonal scents will also be available, with White Tea & Honey and Fresh Woodlands available this fall; Even more baby toiletries , including Parent’s Choice Daily Moisturizing Baby Lotion ($3.74) and Parent’s Choice 2-in-1 Wash and Shampoo with Natural Oat Extract ($3.74);

, including Parent’s Choice Daily Moisturizing Baby Lotion ($3.74) and Parent’s Choice 2-in-1 Wash and Shampoo with Natural Oat Extract ($3.74); Dozens of new baby food flavors and varieties, including more options with protein, like Chicken Noodle and Cheesy Potatoes with Pork Loin ($.98), Organic Brown Rice and Beans Pouch Puree ($.82) and Parent’s Choice Organic Melts ($2.24), which will transition into new packaging later this year; additionally, Parent’s Choice will transition to non-GMO baby formula by spring 2018;

including more options with protein, like Chicken Noodle and Cheesy Potatoes with Pork Loin ($.98), Organic Brown Rice and Beans Pouch Puree ($.82) and Parent’s Choice Organic Melts ($2.24), which will transition into new packaging later this year; additionally, Parent’s Choice will transition to non-GMO baby formula by spring 2018; And many other surprising finds, like Parent’s Choice Stainless Steel Sippy Cup. Launching in January, the cup is made with the same technology as Walmart’s popular Ozark Trail Tumblers. Also launching this fall is another made in the USA product, the Parent’s Choice Potty & Reveal, a training potty that reveals a picture when the potty is used.

“We’re excited to introduce these new offerings alongside our trusted national brands so parents can spend less time thinking about where to find great baby products and how to pay for them, and more time bonding with their babies,” said Marshall. “We’re proud of what we have in stores and online today, but we’ll continuing working hard to bring our customers even more high-quality, affordable baby essentials by Parent’s Choice, in addition to our national brands, which continue to expand.”

