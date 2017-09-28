Avid Delivers Revolutionary Cloud Sharing for Sibelius Music Notation Software

Avid® (Nasdaq: AVID), a leading global media technology provider for the creation, distribution and monetization of media assets for global media organizations, enterprise users and individual creative professionals, announced the availability of Sibelius® | Cloud Sharing. The new Version 8.7 software update for Sibelius, the world’s best-selling music composition and notation software, delivers groundbreaking enhancements to Sibelius and Sibelius | First, including Sibelius | Cloud Sharing, a revolutionary way to share music online.

Sibelius | Cloud Sharing enables users to share scores directly from Sibelius to their own personal cloud space, post them on social media sites or embed them in webpages. Users also have the ability to invite others to view and playback compositions using any computer, laptop, or mobile device from anywhere in the world—whether in the studio, classroom or on a sound stage.

Scores are hosted on Avid’s cloud services powered by MediaCentral®, the industry’s most open, tightly integrated and efficient platform designed for media. Any changes made to the score can be dynamically pushed to the cloud, automatically updating the content online—all directly from the Sibelius application.

“The new version of Sibelius is part of Avid’s commitment to providing the most comprehensive tools and workflow solutions that make the entire music writing, collaboration and delivery experience easier than ever,” said Dana Ruzicka, vice president and chief product officer at Avid. “Sibelius | Cloud Sharing gives Avid’s preeminent user community of composers, educators and music bloggers a revolutionary way to share their content with the world.”

Availability

Sibelius 8.7 with Sibelius | Cloud Sharing is available now and is free to all Sibelius and Sibelius | First customers with an active subscription or support plan. Avid offers flexible licensing options for Sibelius and Sibelius | First, which are offered as subscriptions and perpetual licenses. For more information, visit: http://www.avid.com/sibelius.

About Avid

