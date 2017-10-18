“Roofcats” Is One of the Unique Books Ever Written for Children Specially Offered by Joel Fortner

“Roofcats” is a children’s book that introduces cats as one of the main characters. Joel Fortner writes a story about a family who embraced the challenge in taking care of not just one cat but twenty-six cats left by its previous owners.



The story itself gives every child pleasures as they scan every page of the book. It talks about how the new family helped the cats find a new home that can provide them with all the love and care. At first, taking care of the cats was not easy for the family but this never hindered them to extend their help for the animals. The cats which just lived in the parkway near the house were found to be wild. At night, they sleep in the roof by jumping from the branches of the trees that hung near the roof. With a good heart, the family took good care of these cats and even brought them to the vet. Successfully, the family was able to find home for them except for two which they love to keep. Know how this family has willingly take good care of these cats and how they were given joy and happiness in return.



This book provides interesting facts about cats and their human interaction. Children will get to enjoy this book and will let them discover and learn how animals could become part of the family. This is certainly a good book for every child.



“Roofcats” was displayed in 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair – Print on October 11, 2017.



Written by: Joel Fortner

Published by: XLIBRIS

Published Date: March 30, 2017

Paperback Price: $15.99

About the Author:

Joel Fortner is a retired college professor. He teach computer animation, where he taught students to tell stories through animation. He made them write true stories not made up ones especially no aliens. One of them drew him on the white board going potty on an alien’s head. The alien had an angry face. the whole school saw it, He laughed and left it on the board. The artists taking the program started drawing other professors not every teacher was happy.