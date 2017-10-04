Joel Fortner’s “Roofcats” presents a story that can make children love and care for cats

The book “Roofcats” introduced and written by Joel Fortner is an interesting children’s book about a family who bought a new house and found not just one cat but twenty-six cats left by its previous owners which they will need to take care.



The uniqueness of the story provides every child pleasures in reading this book. “Roofcats” tells how the twenty-six cats found a new home. A family who moved to their new house found these cats to be wild and lived in the parkway just next to the house which at night sleeps in the roof by jumping from the hanging branches of the trees that connect to the roof. Without hesitations, these new owners managed to take care of the cats and brought them to the vets and provided them a new home except for two which they wanted to keep for their family. Discover further how the family has given importance to the lives of these cats and how they found little joy and happiness from them.



This book offers fun and excitement to every child especially when they get to learn interesting things about cats, so this is highly recommended. It will absolutely teach children how to treat animals as part of the family.



Never miss the chance to meet the author of this book “Roofcats”. It will soon be exhibited in 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair – Print on October 11, 2017. Readers should get a copy of this book and fill their hearts with gladness.



Roofcats

Written by: Joel Fortner

Published by: XLIBRIS

Published Date: March 30, 2017

Paperback Price: $15.99



About the Author



Joel Fortner is a retired college professor. He is teaching computer animation, where he taught students to tell stories through animation. He made them write true stories not made up ones especially no aliens. One of them drew him on the white board going potty on an alien’s head. The alien had an angry face. the whole school saw it, He laughed and left it on the board. The artists taking the program started drawing other professors not every teacher was happy.