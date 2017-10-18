Physician Shares a Story of a Teenager’s Dilemma

Only in learning to love yourself and being contented of what God has given you, can one be truly happy.

The author, Madelyn Palmer, describes in this book the life and dilemma of a fourteen-year old girl named Amber who is living a privileged life in the peaceful kingdom of Sterling. Unfortunately, this girl is not happy. Her insecurities caused her to compare her appearance to Alyssa whom she considered prettier, and feels that she is unable to catch the eye of the man she admires, the handsome Sir Royce. Aside from her physical insecurities and doubts, she feels that her mother doesn’t have enough time for her and her younger brother Matthew always seem to show up at the wrong moments. She wonders how in the world she could fit in. She tries to change her situation by doing something bold and daring, but fails. She eventually learns more about herself, and accepts the life she has.

This is an inspiring book especially for teenagers having experienced similar situations. The feelings of physical insecurities, doubt and discontentment, the struggle of trying to fit in, the problems with family relationships and others are common to the youth. This book provides a learning experience that can inspire a doubtful heart and motivate an insecure and discontented mind to persevere and believe.

“Amber’s Dilemma” was presented as one of the titles during the 2017 Frankfurt Intl. Book Fair held last October 11, 2017.



Amber’s Dilemma

Written by Madelyn S. Palmer

Published by Trafford

Published date December 11, 2015

Paperback price $10.99



About the Author

Madelyn S. Palmer is a Family Physician at Littleton, Colorado. She and her husband are blessed with four sons. One common theme in her writings is about women’s lives and their journey to self-discovery. She actively works with the youth in her church. She also loves karate.