Writer Madelyn S. Palmer Pens a Story of Romance and Suspense

The story narrates the life of Elinore and her journey to love. After passing the test of Rimrock Island, Prince Abram has won the right to marry her. This man was described as dashing and handsome with a touch of foreign mystique, and thus it wasn’t hard for Elinore to like him. But while she was on her way to her happily ever after, she felt that something doesn’t feel right. Strange things started happening and Prince Abram started to act oddly. Elinore realized that she has to choose between what’s good for her country and what’s right for her heart.

The story is intriguing and captivating, and the setting is imaginative. The author has uniquely combined the elements of suspense and romance, which can pull readers in. She amazingly ends the story with an unexpected twist. This book is highly recommended and is definitely a must read!

Elinore’s Choice will be presented as one of the titles this coming October 11, 2017 during the 2017 Frankfurt Intl. Book Fair. Grab a copy now and enjoy!



Elinore’s Choice

Written by Madelyn S. Palmer

Published by Trafford

Published date May 8, 2013

Paperback price $11.99



About the Author

Madelyn S. Palmer is a Family Physician in Littleton, Colorado. Aside from working in the medical field, she also enjoys karate, skiing, and writing stories that commonly focus on the lives of women and their journey to self-discovery. She is happily married and has four sons. She is an active member of her church and actively works with the youth.