Horror Novel Explores the Theme of Family

The Pool explores not only the theme of evil and the randomness of life but also of family. Family relationship is crucial in the book. First, there is the matter of John Watcher inheriting a piece of property and the old family home from his estranged grandfather Ben, who never had much time for his family; and second, there is John and his wife Ruth being concerned about their daughter Alba, who had spent less time with her friends and more time isolated in her room over the last few years.



Readers will find themselves on the edge as the read The Pool. They could never have thought pools could be so terrifying, but readers will feel more than just fear. They will come to care for the Watchers, even root for John and Ruth as they try to save Alba and sympathize with them as the family is terrorized by supernatural forces. They could never believe pools could be so terrifying, but readers will feel more than just fear.



Avid horror fans will not fail to notice that The Pool dances around a few horror clichés, but they will be amazed at how the author utilizes the family to explore how people might respond to the evil they experience – and reflect on life’s random circumstances. Is life a chain of random incidents without meaning or spiritual significance? Why people get so caught up with what life takes away that they ignore what is most precious to them?



The Pool will be displayed at the upcoming 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair. The book event will run October 11 to 15, 2017 in Frankfurt, Germany.





The Pool

Written by Pamela R. Deremer

Published by CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform

Published date: June 11, 2012

Paperback price: $9.95



About the Author



Pam Deremer was born in Elmhurst, Illinois and has spent most of her life on the West Coast. She enjoys gardening, writing, and taking care of the many birds, squirrels and other creatures that converge on her place each day. Her motto is, “All are welcome.” After a long and successful career as a nurse, Pam sustained a head injury while working. Perhaps as a result of the injury, she has become a prolific writer. She feels that in spite of obstacles, your life is what you make it.