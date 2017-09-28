A Story of Love and Promise Transcends Time, Events and Frontiers

The book Cold Soldier by Pamela DeRemer tells a story of a love that transcended time and conflicts. The story starts and is seen from the perspective of Ruth Turner. Ruth, a seventeen-year-old girl from an average, middle class family, accidentally unfolds a story that surpasses time, generations and even frontiers.



While travelling on Interstate 84 on her way to visit her uncle in Boardman, Oregon, Ruth feels the urge to stop at the Maryhill Stonehenge, located across the bridge from Biggs, Oregon in the town of Maryhill, Washington. The Maryhill Stonehenge is a landmark built to honor the dead, especially soldiers from Klickitat County, Washington who had died in World War I, World War II, and the Korea and Vietnam wars.



It turns out that Ruth is destined to take this path. The events that occur happen not by chance as Burton, a soldier who perished during World War II, has been waiting decades for the moment he will once again meet the love of his life. Guided by the spirit of her great-great-grandmother, Ruth could not resist stopping by Stonehenge. While exploring, Ruth touches one of the names carved on one of the pillars, then just right before her, events unfold, leaving her to grasp something beyond her and to discover a love that is true and timeless.



This out of the ordinary read is very much recommended for readers seeking for a story that is out-of-the-box and surprisingly moving.



Cold Soldier by Pamela DeRemer is one of the many enticing reads that will be presented in the 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair on October 11, 2017.

Cold Soldier

Written by: Pamela DeRemer

Published by: Outskirts Press

Published date: September 18, 2013

Paperback price: $12.95

About the Author:

Pamela DeRemer was born in Elmhurst, Illinois and most of her life was spent living on the West Coast. She had a long and successful career as a nurse before sustaining a head injury while working. She takes pleasure in gardening, writing, and taking care of birds, squirrels and other creatures that she comes across with at her place during her leisure. Her motto is, “All are welcome.”