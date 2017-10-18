A Mother and Grandmother at the Same Time Composes a Book Encouraging Children to Eat Healthy
The Author Found a Creative Way to Illustrate Healthy Eating for Children: A Book on Nutrition
Advocating health by way of writing a book: A creative way to motivate children to eat their greens.
What a creative way for the author, Anna Marie Watkins to pen a story that could drive children to eat their vegetables. The author has also been a victim of the universal challenge which is making children eat their greens. That is why she was able to formulate this story which could actually help a lot of parents out there who are also having difficulty letting their children eat vegetables. Another reason is that she is also concerned about her children’s and grandchildren’s health and nutrition.
By way of creative and visually appealing illustrations and lovely and charming characters cited in the book, “The Magical Garden” the wild imagination of children will be triggered. Children usually learn when they are having fun so this book is magically very effective and the author’s objective is really met.
Through this book, children will be able to perceive eating vegetables and doing garden activities exciting and fun. Starting them young will go a long way. This book is really a very good and helpful read.
“The Magical Garden” was exibited at the 2017 Frankfurt Intl. Book Fair last October 11, 2017.
The Magical Garden
Written by Anna Marie Watkins
Published by Outskirts Press, 2016
Published date May 9, 2016
Paperback price: $21.71
About the Author
Anna Marie Watkins is a loving, caring and dedicated mother to her children. She wrote the book “The Magical Garden” and dedicated it to them. She wanted to share the story to her children who now have their own children. As she said: “From my family to yours.”
