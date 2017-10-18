Gail Rognan Offers a Book That Will Light up a Dark Path for Anyone Suffering from Pain

Gail Rognan’s world suddenly fell apart upon knowing that she has a cancer. Like anyone, it was difficult for her to accept it but she eventually realized she needs to be strong. She introduced a book that helped her heart be healed and renewed which she also wanted to share to everyone with this kind of disease.



Gail has not failed to include in each chapter of the book tips and resources as a guide for gradual healing such as alternative health treatments that can be combined with traditional health treatments. In addition, she documents her own journey in coping up with cancer which makes the book so relatable. She bravely faces her illness knowing the fact of possible death. With courage, she offers a book that will encourage those touched by cancer to still see the positive sides of life.



By her story, she’s making everyone understand that the illness will let them discover who they really are. It guides cancer patients to be brave and strong as they take the difficult journey. It’s really an inspiring book that everyone should read.



“I Lost Two Boobs and Gained Two Balls: One Woman’s Journey to Finding Her Voice” was one of the titles displayed in 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair – Print held last October 11, 2017.



I Lost Two Boobs and Gained Two Balls: One Woman’s Journey to Finding Her Voice

Written by: Gail Rognan

Published by: iUniverse

Published Date: October 23, 2015

Paperback Price: $15.95



About the Author



Gail Rognan is not just an author. She is also a teacher, public speaker, workshop facilitator, hospice volunteer, and Reiki practitioner in the Pacific Northwest. In addition, she is passionate about alternative health.