Gail Rognan offers a real and inspiring guide for surviving life touched by cancer
Embrace the things that lie ahead.
Believe that everything happens for a reason.
Living a healthy life at the age of fifty-eight years old, author Gail Rognan could not believe it when she was diagnosed with cancer. It significantly turned her world upside down. With her book I Lost Two Boobs and Gained Two Balls, she shares how she was able to gain a positive view despite the illness. She realized that she needs to let her voice be heard even with fears of being criticized and judge by others.
Being touched by cancer, life would be different but Gail perfectly found her own way of healing which she practically shares in her book for everyone suffering from the disease. She provides tips for cancer patients in every chapter of her book and documents her journey in facing her limited time in this world. Her book aims to help others lessen their emotional burden in dealing with this difficulty.
With the help of this book, people with cancer can gain knowledge on the things they can do for their healing as they continue to live life. It’s a book that can teach everyone to still be grateful in everything. It will truly lift ones weak spirit. This book is a must-read for everyone for deeper understanding and empathy.
“I Lost Two Boobs and Gained Two Balls: One Woman’s Journey to Finding Her Voice” will be displayed in 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair – Print on October 11, 2017. Grab a copy and be ready to be touched by this real book. Mark your calendar and personally meet the author in the exhibit.
I Lost Two Boobs and Gained Two Balls: One Woman’s Journey to Finding Her Voice
Written by: Gail Rognan
Published by: iUniverse
Published Date: October 23, 2015
Paperback Price: $15.95
About the Author
Gail Rognan is not just an author. She is also a teacher, public speaker, workshop facilitator, hospice volunteer, and Reiki practitioner in the Pacific Northwest. In addition, she is passionate about alternative health.
