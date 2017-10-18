Toni Heller inspires everyone to bravely accept “changes” in life through his book “A Visit to Syrup Creek: Making New Friends”

When we get use of anything, we feel comfortable and safe but sometimes we fail to remember that constant changes happen in our lives. This eventually gives us difficulty and disappointment. To give you a clear understanding on how you can gratefully accept changes that will occur, the book “A Visit to Syrup Creek: Making New Friends” will give you lessons you can apply in your life.



The author writes a story of young blue ducks living peacefully in Syrup Creek. It is mainly characterized by a duck named J.R. Upon returning home, J.R. was surprised to see green ducks living in their habitat. It upsets him knowing that the ducks are strange and different. They don’t look or sound like him. What lies in every page of the book will let you discover how J.R.’s family had overcome their fears in accepting the green duck family and how they were able to make new friends.



The lessons that the author shares in this book are also related to human beings especially in accepting differences and understanding discrimination. This book is fun to read and at the same time it will teach children how to accept changes in a positive way. This book is recommended to both adolescents and adults.



“A Visit to Syrup Creek: Making New Friends” was successfully launched in 2017 Frankfurt Int’l Book Fair last October 11, 2017.



A Visit to Syrup Creek: Making New Friends

Written by: Toni W. Heller

Published by: Archway Publishing

Published Date: August 27, 2015

Paperback Price: $10.95



About the Author



Toni W. Heller is a graduate of the University of Maryland and the Divinity School at Vanderbilt University. She was an educator with an anti-prejudice, human-relations program, and a pediatric clinical-specialist nurse. Her two children were raised amid the bedlam of parenting, professional work, and volunteering. She has four grandsons.