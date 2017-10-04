Author’s Book Lets Readers Appreciate How “Changes” Add Excitement To Life

In a world we live in, nothing is constant except “change”. Thus, whether we like it or not, we have to accept that change is inevitable. It happens anywhere at anytime. So, Toni Heller perfectly introduces the book “A Visit to Syrup Creek: Making New Friends” that assures every reader promising lessons which will guide them in dealing with changes.



This book is all about the story of young blue ducks characterized mainly by a duck named J.R. They all live in Syrup Creek but surprisingly, upon returning home, J.R. was disappointed when he saw that there are green ducks living in their space and exactly don’t look or sound like him. How J.R. and his family overcome fear and accepted the green ducks is something to discover in this book.



This is a well-written book made for all ages. For children, it will make them realize that change is something not to be afraid of. For adults, it will teach them how to make children understand about discrimination.The story is represented by ducks but certainly the lessons you’ll get are also related to humans. This is definitely a must-read book for everyone.



“A Visit to Syrup Creek: Making New Friends” will have its book launch in 2017 Frankfurt Int’l .Book Fair on October 11, 2017. Never miss the chance to witness the exhibit. Buy a copy of this book now and enjoy the story.



A Visit to Syrup Creek: Making New Friends

Written by: Toni W. Heller

Published by: Archway Publishing

Published Date: August 27, 2015

Paperback Price: $10.95



About the Author



Toni W. Heller is a graduate of the University of Maryland and the Divinity School at Vanderbilt University. She was an educator with an anti-prejudice, human-relations program, and a pediatric clinical-specialist nurse. Her two children were raised amid the bedlam of parenting, professional work, and volunteering. She has four grandsons.