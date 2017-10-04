A Story From a Former Special Education Teacher Describes the Everyday Life of Pets

Sometimes, we need to see things in a different perspective in order to appreciate those that may seem to be of less value.

Cats and dogs are the most common household pets. But sometimes, people tend to avoid the responsibilities that go with having a cat or a dog. In this book, the author describes two guinea pigs who are being adopted instead. These are small stout-bodied short-eared short-tailed domesticated rodent of South American origin widely used in biological research but are often kept as pets. Certainly, they are not low maintenance, but nevertheless, they are very cute and lovable.

The author, Kathy Rocus, basically wrote this book to describe the everyday story of her two happy guinea pigs, Shandy and Orion. The story is told through their eyes on how they view life and the simple things they do such as playing in the snow and looking out the window. This is a must read for everyone and is also appropriate for toddlers, young children, and learning-challenged children. This book enables us to see the world in another perspective, and learn things in a unique way.

Shandy and Orion will be featured as one of the titles during the 2017 Frankfurt Intl. Book Fair this coming October 11, 2017. Grab a copy now and see you there!



Shandy and Orion

Written by Kathy Rocus

Published by XLIBRIS

Published date March 16, 2017

Paperback price CDN$29.71



About the Author

Kathy Rocus currently lives in the Western suburbs of Chicago. She is a former Special Education teacher for the Board of Education in Chicago. She has received multiple awards for her accomplishments throughout her twenty-nine year career.