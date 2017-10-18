Author Pens Advocacy for Abandoned Animals

Frankie Dovel Morris, in this book Cats by the Side of the Road, showed what an ordinary person can do, in her simple way, to help abandoned animals get the proper treatment they deserve in this cruel world. The story opened with the main character, Marcia, stopping at a gasoline station one day and was surprised to find a small black and white cat crying.

She tried to feed the cat some food, and noticed it running quickly into the small patch of woods after eating. Marcia, upon returning home, couldn’t stop thinking about the danger the cat was in by living near such a busy road. She continued to feed the cat and found out that the cat has two kittens. She then thought of rescuing them from the dangerous situation of living near the side of the road.

The needs of abandoned animals like these cats in the story are often neglected by people. It pains our hearts to realize that these animals are being deprived of food and a proper place to stay. This book can make us develop that desire to help abandoned animals. Parents are highly encouraged to read this book with their children for them learn to love animals at their young age. It also comes with simple illustrations that kids will surely enjoy.

Cats by the Side of the Road was one of the titles presented during the 2017 Frankfurt Intl. Book Fair last October 11, 2017.



Cats by the Side of the Road

Written by Frankie Dovel Morris

Published by Archway Publishing

Published date June 18, 2015

Paperback price $18.28



About the Author

Frankie Dovel Morris teaches English as a second language and enjoys using books to support learning. She currently resides in Charlottesville, Virginia. She wrote this book, Cats by the Side of the Road, hoping that parents will read it with their children to improve advocacy for abandoned animals.