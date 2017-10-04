Author Hopes to Improve Abandoned Animal Awareness through Her Book

The author, Frankie Dovel Morris, in this book “Cats by the Side of the Road,” illustrated what an ordinary human being can simply do to help animals get the proper treatment that they deserve in this world. The story started out when the main character, Marcia, stopped at a gasoline station one day and was surprised to find a small black and white cat crying. She tried to feed the cat some food, and then noticed it running quickly into the small patch of woods after eating. Upon returning home, Marcia couldn’t stop thinking about the dangerous situation the cat was in by living near such a busy road. She continued to feed the cat, and was discovered that the cat has two kittens. She then thought of a way to rescue them from the danger of living near the side of the road.

People often neglect to notice the need of abandoned animals like these cats. Can you imagine going without food for days and begging for people’s attention with a hope of being fed? It pains our hearts to realize this truth, but this is happening in the world today. This book can make us come to our senses and develop that desire to help these abandoned animals. This is a good book for children to help them learn to love animals at their young age, plus it comes with simple illustrations that they’ll surely love!

“Cats by the Side of the Road” will be featured as one of the titles during the 2017 Frankfurt Intl. Book Fair this coming October 11, 2017. Grab a copy now and see you on the said date!



Cats by the Side of the Road

Written by Frankie Dovel Morris

Published by Archway Publishing

Published date June 18, 2015

Paperback price $18.28



About the Author

Frankie Dovel Morris currently resides in Charlottesville, Virginia. She teaches English as a second language. She also enjoys using books to support learning. She purposely wrote the book “Cats by the Side of the Road” hoping that parents will read it with their children to improve awareness of abandoned animals.