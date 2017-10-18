A Love Story From The Past Uncovered Deeper Meaning In The Future

In the tantalizing romance novel The Hidden Chamber: A Legendary Love Story, a famous archivist takes us on an exciting and also nerve-wracking journey to uncover the truth about love.

Set in a time distant from today, renowned archivist Ben Rivera sets a quest to find the truth about the famous love story of Mr. Ballard. This love story was loved by so many that movies and novels were based on it. But some are questioning the accuracy of the makers of said novels and movies. Upon receiving a certain phone call Ben Rivera decides to discover the truth himself, on what really happened to Mr. Ballard and if the famous poem that was said to be written by him is really true.

It was a good read and the plot surely sparked some interest. After all who doesn’t love a romance story and what’s more exciting is the fact that it contains a bit of a mystery. Every page is filled with adventure and adrenaline. It was also heart-warming, the thought that love still exists in the future.

This book is recommended for hopeless romantics, mystery lovers and those looking for a fun read.

The Hidden Chamber: A Legendary Love Story by Virgil Ballard has been featured as one of the enticing and stimulating books in the 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair last October 11, 2017.

The Hidden Chamber: A Legendary Love Story

Written by: Virgil Ballard

Published by: Trafford

Published date: February 28, 2013

Paperback price: $14.50

About the Author:

Virgil Ballard attended high school in Winnemucca, Nevada. He worked for many years as a Nevada cowboy devoting his time on saddles, riding and tending horses and all other cowboy duties. In 1942, Virgil Ballard had a relationship with Ruth Johnstun but they had to part ways due to circumstances; but they eventually found their way into each other’s arms decades later. Now, he is a successful realtor and businessman with offices in Reno, Nevada, and other northern Nevada counties. Virgin Ballard’s publications include Everyday I Love You, Come Into My Garden volumes 1 and 2 and The Unseen Hand, a book inspired his and Ruth’s love story.