Legendary Romance Set for Young Hearts and Mystery-loving Souls

The book’s message of love that transcends time and lifetimes hits like an arrow to our hearts.

The book “The Hidden Chamber: A Legendary Love Story” tells the story of Mr. Ballard and the love of his life, through the eyes and mystery-filled perspective of the archivist Ben Rivera. Set in Nevada in a time far more advanced in the future, Ben Rivera, the archivist takes the readers in a journey to the past, picking up and putting together pieces of clues to the mystery that is Mr. Ballard’s love story.

The story starts with Ben Rivera’s short introduction of his life, his profession and how he came to the quest to complete a love story that transcended time. Ben Rivera’s narration of his journey to unfold Mr. Bellard’s decade-old love story sends the message that any story of love can transcend time and endure any adversity. Their story was still as heart-fluttering as it was decades ago.

This read his very much recommended for readers thirsty for sci-fi, mystery-filled stories with a wonderful mix of hearty romance. This fits well not only with adult readers but also the young with creative minds and open hearts.

“The Hidden Chamber: A Legendary Love Story” by Virgil Ballard is one of the many heartstring-tugging and exciting reads that will be presented in the 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair on October 11, 2017. Don’t miss this chance to get this creative read!

The Hidden Chamber: A Legendary Love Story

Written by: Virgil Ballard

Published by: Trafford

Published date: February 28, 2013

Paperback price: $14.50

About the Author:

Virgil Ballard worked as a cowboy for fifty years devoting his time on saddles, riding horses, tending horses, branding cattle and all other duties cowboys do. Virgil Ballard shares a beautiful story with Ruth Johnstun who he met in 1942 but had to part ways due to circumstances; but they eventually found their way into each other’s arms decades later. Now, he is a successful realtor and in business with one of his sons and has offices in Reno, Nevada, and other northern Nevada counties. Virgin Ballard’s publications include “Everyday I Love You,” “Come Into My Garden” volumes 1 and 2 and “The Unseen Hand,” a book inspired his and Ruth’s love story.