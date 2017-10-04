A Gay Man’s Journey To Embrace his Gay Catholic Identity and his place in the LGBT Community

The author, Joseph Gentilini, writes about his struggles regarding his homosexuality during a period when gays were not widely acknowledged or accepted within society or religious communities. As a result, these prohibitions made it difficult to integrate their sexuality with their personality and their spirituality.

Growing up in a religious family and with a feeling of not belonging in society is never easy. As the author awakens to his sexual identity, he found himself to be in conflict with the teachings that surrounded him.

Living in the’60s as a gay man was very different from the more open and free environment that LGBT (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender) persons of today. Then one could be labeled as immoral, unrighteous, sinful, degenerate, and/or psychologically sick. Gentilini discusses how heart-breaking his experience was when he was not free to live as he believed God made him. The author is so expressive and honest in describing his confusion, anger, and the spiral of negative emotions that led him to consider suicide. This book reflects on the relationship between his God and himself and is recommended for those seeking to understand how God’s deep, wide love embraces everyone.

Readers will appreciate Gentilini’s complete honesty as he presents his own perceived failures. It will also be able to make the current generation understand that gay persons are not so different from others in society or their religious faiths. It will also be a way to appreciate the contribution of LGBT persons to both.

“Hounded by God: A Gay Man’s Journey to Self-Acceptance, Love, and Relationship” will be exhibited at the upcoming 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair that will take place on October 11, 2017. Save the date and grab your copy.

Hounded by God: A Gay Man’s Journey To Self-Acceptance, Love, and Relationship

Written by: Joseph Gentilini

Published by: Dog Ear Publishing

Published date: May 2013

Paperback price: $13.99



About the Author

Joseph Gentilini speaks out of his painful journey in revolt against the Church’s teaching to hear the voice of God, with the final acceptance of his God-given identity as a gay man in relationship with his spouse and with his God. He became aware of God’s call to all of us that this same grace will be given to us on our own life’s journeys.