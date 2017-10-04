Author Argues against the Religions’ Belief on Afterlife

“If the belief in an afterlife is true, then both the Bible and the Qur’an should fully confirm it in plain words. But what if they, instead, contradict it?” Mike M. Joseph asks as he laid out his ideas regarding this sensitive topic in his book, “Sorry! There is No Afterlife! None Goes to Heaven or Hell!” The author shares in his book a real story about the afterlife and provides more information that links to it. He questions the validity of life after death and opens up possible insights that may – or may not – support the afterlife belief.

The book tackles about different religion’s belief about afterlife and at the same time, questions this. It offers refreshing ideas that may be considered when touching or discussing these kinds of topics and can be a great source of valuable information to widen one’s perspective. While others may consider it repulsive, the book actually contains interesting ideas that may be of use to some. It is strongly recommended to readers who keep an open and unbiased mind and to those who like to see things in both sides of the coin.

“Sorry! There is No Afterlife! None Goes to Heaven or Hell!” is one of the phenomenal reads that will be displayed in the upcoming 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair which will take place on October 11, 2017. Save the date and grab yourselves a copy!

About the author

Mike M. Joseph was born in 1944 to a strict Biblically oriented Orthodox Jewish family in British Aden, Yemen. In 1949, his entire family moved to Israel, after a local Arab pogrom took the lives of his mother and three other brothers. In 1963 the author moved to Paris, France to study French and work in the fashion industry. In late 1965 the author moved to New York where, about four years later, a change in his religious convictions led him to a community practicing both the Old and New Testament teachings and laws of the Bible.

From 1970-1975 the author served on the faculty of a local private college in Pasadena, California – teaching both modern and Biblical Hebrew to students and ministers on Sabbatical year. At the same time, the author attended classes and graduated with a B.A. degree in Liberal Arts – with a major in Theology. After graduation in 1975, and later ordination, Mr. Joseph began his service in the Field Ministry in the Pasadena area congregations.

Through the years, Mr. Joseph has published three books and dozens of articles about Biblical, historic, and human relationships subjects. He presently attends a local congregation in the West valley area of San Fernando Valley, California. The author also teaches a Bible Law Series from the Old and New Testaments on the internet website: www.teachingthelaw.org.