Author writes twelve interesting essays about world literature

With his great interest and passion in reading and studying world literature to provide scholarly insights for the modern audience, author Tibor Schatteles produced a book that will make the readers realize the simple exercises on how to communicate with other readers. Dating back to the ancient Greeks, a wide range of literature has been reviewed by the author to entice the readers to study and learn the works of some great philosophers, i.e. Philostratos of Lemnos, Sophocles, Cervantes (Don Quixote), Gogol, Chekhov, Balzac (Gobseck), Hermann Broch, Robert Musil, James Joyce, Franz Kafka, and Marcel Proust.

These twelve essays made up of Schatteles’ ideas, interpretations, thoughts, and analysis are intended to counter the popular notion of “art imitates life”. “I believe that the reader will find a good – and new – introduction to re-reading from a new angle some works he already knows, i.e. ‘imitating’ the author as ‘imitator’. As for the works he does not yet know, I hope to offer a good introduction”, he said.

Tibor Schatteles’ The Mirror of Socrates - Twelve Essays of a Reader on World Literature is a good addition to one’s collection of books about world literature since it was thoroughly studied and reviewed by an expert. The readers will really learn interesting analysis and ideas from this book.

The book The Mirror of Socrates - Twelve Essays of a Reader on World Literature has been proudly displayed at the 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair which took place last October 11, 2017. Grab a copy now!



The Mirror of Socrates - Twelve Essays of a Reader on World Literature

Written by: Tibor Schatteles

Published by: Archway Publishing

Published Date: March 31, 2014

Paperback price: $28.99



About the author

Tibor Schatteles lives and writes in Ottawa, Ontario, being a retiree from the Canadian Federal Civil Service.