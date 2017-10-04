Author Shares His Thoughts in a Collection of Essays

Through his love of reading and his persistence in sharing it with others, author Tibor Schatteles decided to make a collection of essays that examine a wide range of works of literature including those of Philostratos of Lemnos, Sophocles, Cervantes (Don Quixote), Gogol, Chekhov, Balzac (Gobseck), Hermann Broch, Robert Musil, James Joyce, Franz Kafka, Marcel Proust and Aristotle’s Poetics. In these twelve essays, Schatteles inspires the readers on the simple ways on how to communicate with other readers. He describes his book as “the pleasure of an honest entertainment”. The book invites the readers to study anew the works of those great philosophers. These essays of Schatteles aim to contradict the popular notion of “art imitates life”. Schatteles says: “I believe that the reader will find a good – and new – introduction to re-reading from a new angle some works he already knows, i.e. ‘imitating’ the author as ‘imitator’. As for the works he does not yet know, I hope to offer a good introduction.”

“The Mirror of Socrates - Twelve Essays of a Reader on World Literature” is a great and interesting book to have since it tackles on how authors and their characters carry that “Mirror of Socrates” and discover things which scientific/philosophical precision cannot reveal and express.

The book “The Mirror of Socrates - Twelve Essays of a Reader on World Literature” will be proudly displayed at the 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair which will take place this coming October 11, 2017. Save the date and don’t forget to grab a copy!



The Mirror of Socrates - Twelve Essays of a Reader on World Literature

Written by: Tibor Schatteles

Published by: Archway Publishing

Published Date: March 31, 2014

Paperback price: $28.99



About the author

Tibor Schatteles lives and writes in Ottawa, Ontario, being a retiree from the Canadian Federal Civil Service.