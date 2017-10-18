Professor pens biography detailing ancestor’s illustrious military career and civilian life

Colonel Tobias B. Kaufman was a courageous soldier who had fought in some major battles recorded in history. He was considered to be a great leader born with the natural skill to lead his men and with an outstanding bravery in the battlefield. These are some of the wonderful stories Doug Kauffmann often hears from his parents during his childhood. Colonel Tobias B. Kaufman was his great grandfather.

Now in his early thirties, Doug came across with a wooden box formerly owned by Tobias. Its contents rekindled his memories of him and learned a little bit more of his great ancestor. Tobias served in two different regiments. While serving as a captain in the First Pennsylvania Reserves, he got shot in the arm. His second regiment, the 209th Pennsylvania Infantry was where he was made into a colonel. As a colonel, he was held captive while serving on the Bermuda Hundred Peninsula in a surprise attack. It was later revealed in the memoir that his Confederate captor returned his pistol thirty years after the war. After having gathered ample amount of facts about Colonel Kaufman, the author wanted to share his great grandfather’s story to others. He wanted to create the colonel’s biography.

His book, Tobias’s Story: The Life and Civil War Career of Tobias B. Kaufman, focuses on Colonel Kaufman’s Civil War career but is not limited to there. It also features a historical look to the regiments, brigades, and the men he fought with as well as to the men he fought against. To the best that the author could, Colonel Kaufman’s civilian life has been provided in further details, and the author included a few of his own views on Tobias’ accomplishments and experiences. Overall, the biography is an interesting piece of work worthy to those who are curious of what it is like serving in a war.

Tobias’s Story: The Life and Civil War Career of Tobias B. Kaufman was one of the books displayed in the 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair which took place last October 11, 2017.

Tobias’s Story: The Life and Civil War Career of Tobias B. Kaufman

Written by Doug Kauffmann

Published by Xlibris Corporation

Published date October 2012

Paperback price $19.99

About the author

Doug Kauffmann is pastor of the Connie Maxwell Baptist Church and Children’s Home in Greenwood, SC. He earned a BA degree in History from Duke University and a Master of Divinity degree from The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, KY. He is married to Sally Hill Kauffmann and has two daughters, Anna and Christina. In addition to his ministerial duties, Kauffmann also enjoys teaching and is an Adjunct Professor of World Religions at Lander University in Greenwood, SC. His interest in Civil War history began with a reading of the classic work by Glenn Tucker, High Tide at Gettysburg, in preparation for a visit to the Gettysburg Battlefield in 1994. His great grandfather, Colonel Tobias B. Kaufman, fought at Gettysburg