Seeker Finds Inner Light through Drawings

Suzanne Lie has published a lot of books in just a few years, but one book stands out from the rest. It is her book of pictures titled “I Saw A Garden: A Journey Into Self” (Blurb, 2015). What’s so special about this coffee table picture book by a prolific author and seeker who writes mostly about New Age and spiritualism?



First of all, “I Saw A Garden” is not a mere picture book for children to enjoy but for seekers to increase their spiritual awareness (perhaps over a cup of coffee and some poetry). It is a compilation of the author’s illustrations “with specific messages the images wish to convey.” What starts as a cathartic practice becomes an artful moment of spiritual awakening for Lie, who can only draw what comes from inside her.



The artist in every seeker will recognize the deeply personal and spiritual impact the drawings have on the author, who had put her heart and soul into her creations. Each drawing in “I Saw A Garden” gives the full picture of the author’s search for spiritual enlightenment, something that cannot be expressed through words. It is as if each picture represents a personal episode in her life. The accompanying message or poetry adds to the picture’s cathartic effect, contributing thoughts to ponder when traveling the path of love, fulfillment, and enlightenment.



“I Saw A Garden: A Journey Into Self” is an enlightening blend of art and spirituality. It is as if the author comments on the relationship between artistic expression and spiritual awakening.



The book is available at Amazon. For more information, visit the author’s website http://www.multidimensions.com





I Saw A Garden: A Journey Into Self

Written by Suzanne Lie

Published by Blurb

Published date: December 10, 2015

Paperback price: $59.88



About the Author

Suzanne Lie, Ph.D., has been a seeker since she was a child where her active “imagination” took her deep into her inner life. Suzanne first stepped onto her spiritual path in the mid-1970s when she met her first spiritual teacher. Since then, she has had many teachers and initiations.

Her life in the physical plane was quite “normal” as her spiritual work provided her with the confidence to continue her educational training to obtain a Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology. Her studies included personal psychotherapy and focused on alternative methods of psychotherapy, such as hypnotherapy and guided meditation, which gave her tools to help herself, as well as others.