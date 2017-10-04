Author Writes a Book for Gamblers

The book, “Monday’s Edition”, is the author’s first written novel. It is a tale of a 55 year-old computer technician and bachelor, Martin Adams, with a technological knowledge and an incredible secret advantage. This unbelievably powerful advantage ushered him to win at any pro game he bet on. Martins’ life is about to flip with the many turns brought about by his advantage.

The writing in this book is interwoven with an intertwining story of adventure, love, gambling, history and football. This book also showcases many elements of surprises, excitement, tension and conflicts as Martin’s story in the world of gambling builds and ascends. They could not believe and truly understand how he was able to manage the many roadblocks he faced and win almost every bet he made. This was something they all tried to figure out and discover.



This book not only chronicles the life of a gambler but it also offers easy and interesting advices and information. It also brings not only gamblers but also non-gamblers into the realm of gambling with some stirring twist that will make you want to read more. This book is a good compelling read.



Monday’s Edition will be displayed in the coming 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair - Print on October 11, 2017. See you there!



Monday’s Edition

Written by Paul Lawrence

Published by Outskirts Press

Published date November 12, 2015

Paperback price $17.95

About the Author

Paul Lawrence McCarroll is 74 years old and retired. He was born in Jacksonville, Texas. He attended Jacksonville High School and after graduating in 1959, attended Lon Morris College in Jacksonville. He then joined the National Guard and spent one year at Fort Polk, LA where he met his wife, Sylvia Johnson in 1962. The McCarroll’s returned to Jacksonville in 1964 where they made their home together for 41 years. Sylvia passed away in 2005. Larry has 2 children, 4 grandchildren. In the last 25 years of his working life, he was a computer tech by trade. He loves to run and gamble on professional and college football games. Sometimes he wins and sometimes he loses. He has been to Las Vegas more than 30 times in 20 years. He came home a winner 3 times. It finally dawned on him that all those beautiful buildings were not built from people coming home winners. He also realized that “What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas - especially your money. It is a nice place to visit though if you are not going to gamble.”