Author Shares Biblical Lessons to be a Guide in Everyone’s Decision Making

Life offers a variety of experiences. Some may bring happiness and some may teach lessons; lessons that will serve as a guide towards a long, bumpy journey. Along that journey, people must never forget to always put God first in making decisions and choices. This is what the author of the book “The Decisions We Make: The Place of God” wants each reader to realize.

In this book, the author shares inspiring biblical lessons regarding ways to continue to persevere, pray and not to easily surrender to any temptation. This book also inspires the readers to always put God first in everything they do as He knows best, and any failure should never be a barrier in pursuing their dreams and should never be the basis to easily give up and lose hope. The author reminds readers through his book that everything happens according to God’s plan and that He prepares something much better and greater. A simple reminder that the only One who knows best is only Him. As His disciples, people must never doubt Him as He is the King of Kings.

This is an inspiring and full of spiritual lessons book that is highly recommended for readers of all ages and to those individuals who easily give up, starting to lose perseverance and faith, and facing obstacles.

The book “The Decisions We Make: The Place of God” has been displayed at the 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair – Print which was held last October 11, 2017.

The Decisions We Make: The Place of God

Written by O. Ven Ogbebor

Published by iUniverse

Publication Date March 16, 2017

Paperback Price $10.75

About the Author

O. Ven Ogbebor has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Benin in Nigeria, and he has two master’s degrees in law from Indiana University and the University of Cincinnati. Ven has been in God’s ministry for many years, and as a youth he grew in his faith through the youth ministry of Church of God Mission International (CGMi) in Benin City, Nigeria. He moved to the United States in 2004 and joined The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Dominion Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. Later accepting a leadership role with the church, he is today the lead pastor at RCCG Dominion Center, Dayton.