Author Enlightens Each Human Being with This Inspirational Book

Everything that happens according to God’s plan is the best.

Along each journey, individuals undoubtedly encounter rocks or barriers in the pursuit of their dreams or goals. These barriers will either make them strong or make them give up.

In the book “The Decisions We Make: The Place of God”, the author tells readers that failures or any obstacles that come in their way should never be a hindrance as God will never leave in times like these and that He has great and better plans. This amazing book teaches readers to put God first in everything they do no matter how small or big it is.

The author wants each reader to continue to persevere, strongly pray, and never ever surrender to any temptation. Everything that happens according to God’s plan is the best. Human beings must have the patience to wait as this will come at the right place and at the right time.

This is an inspiring book that is highly recommended for readers of all ages. This is also a must have to those individuals who easily give up, starting to lose perseverance and faith, and facing obstacles. This is an amazing book that fueled positivity in people’s spiritual side.

The book “The Decisions We Make: The Place of God” will soon be displayed at the upcoming 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair — Print which will be held on October 11, 2017.

The Decisions We Make: The Place of God

Written by O. Ven Ogbebor

Published by iUniverse

Publication Date March 16, 2017

Paperback Price $10.75

About the Author

O. Ven Ogbebor has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Benin in Nigeria, and he has two master’s degrees in law from Indiana University and the University of Cincinnati. Ven has been in God’s ministry for many years, and as a youth he grew in his faith through the youth ministry of Church of God Mission International (CGMi) in Benin City, Nigeria. He moved to the United States in 2004 and joined The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Dominion Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. Later accepting a leadership role with the church, he is today the lead pastor at RCCG Dominion Center, Dayton.