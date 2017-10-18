For a Prohibition Era Historical Fiction Book, Crime Fighting Has Never Been This Sexy

1927 Chicago takes on a colorful picture in Don Sartell’s book, Cago. Beauty, grace and lethality come together in this book, set in the Roaring-Twenties Windy City.



Don fittingly chose Chicago as the setting his story. The windy City was a booming and bustling city during the time where bootlegging, racketeering and other criminal activities were proliferating. In the middle of the many criminal underworld activities stands a graceful club dancer and crime fighter named Cago.

The element of women empowerment or girl power comes as a welcome deviation from the male-dominated historical fiction scene. Cago shows that a woman can just as effectively fight crime as a man could.

With Don Sartell’s masterful storytelling and his vivid description of the Chicago city life, readers will be engrossed and transported back to the time when crime and criminal underworlds are thriving.

Fans of mobster stories and crime-busting heroes will surely not be disappointed with Cago. This book will make a great addition for readers collecting historical fiction works. The 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair last October 11, 2017 gave the wonderful opportunity of possessing this book and many other great selections in the bookshelves.



Cago

Written by Don Sartell

Published by Infinity Publishing

Published date August 12, 2015

Paperback price: $10.95



About the author



Don Sartell twirled a baton when he was a child—and never stopped. Along the way, he was a publisher, manufacturer, Hollywood consultant and “idea man,” author, friend of movie moguls and film stars, and married an angel. Don and his wife, Judy, reside in an authentic Swiss Chalet atop a former ski hill in southern Wisconsin, where they feed animals and commune with nature. Their favorite spots are Zermat, Switzerland, Kauai, Hawaii, and Palm Springs, California. For 37 years, Don has directed America’s Youth on Parade at the University of Notre Dame.