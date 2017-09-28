Macro Games to launch ‘NatGeo Color WILD’ in collaboration with National Geographic

Macro Games, a Polish game developer, and National Geographic, one of the world’s largest scientific and educational organizations, has announced ‘Nat Geo Color WILD’, an interactive coloring app for mobile devices. The subscription-based game will feature content from the well-known National Geographic wildlife channel Nat Geo WILD. ‘Nat Geo Color WILD’ will launch in September 2017.

‘Nat Geo Color WILD’ is a coloring app suitable for coloring enthusiasts of all ages. The complexity of each image, including its size and number of areas to color, can be changed based on desired difficulty. Players can use their imaginations to fill in coloring-book versions of National Geographic photographs. While coloring, users can toggle between the coloring book page and original photograph. Many of the images feature common subjects on Nat Geo WILD and National Geographic including land animals, nature, ocean scenes and marine animals. After creating the image, it may be shared from Facebook, Google+ or published within the app.

“We are excited about the opportunity to work with such a respected brand as National Geographic. We’re looking forward to creating something that will be entertaining for game enthusiasts but also will encourage users to learn about wildlife” said Agnieszka Zemsta, CEO of Macro Games.

Nathan Moore, Vice President of Digital Product Licensing for National Geographic Partners, added, “‘Nat Geo Color WILD’ is a great opportunity for Macro Games and National Geographic to build on the widespread success of digital coloring books. With this app, users will engage with National Geographic photographs in a new and interactive way and add their own artistic vision to National Geographic’s window on the world. We look forward to seeing how the users of ‘Nat Geo Color WILD’ interpret the brilliance of nature.”

‘Nat Geo Color WILD’ is a subscription-based game that is free to download and play with in-app purchases. It will also be available on the App Store, Google Play and Amazon App Store.

About Macro Games

Macro Games is a Polish game developer and e-sports company. The company works on their own titles, and partners with licensed properties. Macro Games also manages two leading Polish portals for ‘Counter Strike’ and ‘Minecraft’ players. Thanks to the access a large community of players, it effectively manages the electronic distribution of software (selling keys and licenses for electronic products) and offers advertising space on their own platforms and applications.

About National Geographic Partners LLC

National Geographic Partners LLC (NGP), a joint venture between National Geographic and 21st Century Fox, is committed to bringing the world premium science, adventure and exploration content across an unrivaled portfolio of media assets. NGP combines the global National Geographic television channels (National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo WILD, Nat Geo MUNDO, Nat Geo PEOPLE) with National Geographic’s media and consumer-oriented assets, including National Geographic magazines; National Geographic studios; related digital and social media platforms; books; maps; children’s media; and ancillary activities that include travel, global experiences and events, archival sales, licensing and e-commerce businesses. Furthering knowledge and understanding of our world has been the core purpose of National Geographic for 129 years, and now we are committed to going deeper, pushing boundaries, going further for our consumers … and reaching over 730 million people around the world in 172 countries and 43 languages every month as we do it. NGP returns 27 percent of our proceeds to the nonprofit National Geographic Society to fund work in the areas of science, exploration, conservation and education. For more information visit natgeotv.com or nationalgeographic.com