Book Takes Readers on a Vivacious Crime Fighting Adventure During The Roaring Twenties

Action and adventure take readers on a ride down history lane Don Sartell’s book, Cago. Readers will get a glimpse of the colorful historic past of America during the Prohibition Era and the Roaring Twenties.



Don chose Chicago as the setting of Cago. The Windy City was a bustling city during the Roaring Twenties and during the beginning of the Prohibition era. Born in this city and a member of this colorful era is a woman by the name of Cago.



Cago tells the story of Cago as a gifted club dancer and a crime fighter. Her beginnings and her eventual choice of fighting crime in the era of emerging underworld empires are revealed at strategic points in the story.



The vivid description of the Chicago speakeasy establishments, the activities that happen inside and outside these noisy clubs and the action and intrigue that come with the criminal activities in the story all make Cago an engaging book to read. The narrative and the pace of the story will give readers the authentic feel and glimpse of what it’s like to live in the Windy City during the Roaring Twenties and the Prohibition – all told from a brave woman’s point of view.



Cago will be a wonderful book to read for those interested in historical fiction and mobster stories. This is also a refreshing action and adventure fiction with a woman as the protagonist. The opportunity to grab this wonderful book and many other great selections will come this October 11, 2017 at the 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair.



Cago

Written by Don Sartell

Published by Infinity Publishing

Published date August 12, 2015

Paperback price: $10.95



About the author



Don Sartell twirled a baton when he was a child—and never stopped. Along the way, he was a publisher, manufacturer, Hollywood consultant and “idea man,” author, friend of movie moguls and film stars, and married an angel. Don and his wife, Judy, reside in an authentic Swiss Chalet atop a former ski hill in southern Wisconsin, where they feed animals and commune with nature. Their favorite spots are Zermat, Switzerland, Kauai, Hawaii, and Palm Springs, California. For 37 years, Don has directed America’s Youth on Parade at the University of Notre Dame.