Children’s Book Drags Kittens In for Fun and Adventure

John Romo comes up with a refreshing take on children’s stories in his family-oriented book, Tinkie & Winkie: The Story of Two Calico Kittens & the Chances. The whole Chance family becomes involved in the adventures and mishaps brought by two calico kittens named Tinkie and Winkie.



Tinkie and Winkie take on a contemporary feel when it comes to stories for children. The suburban setting and the family theme are the things that our new generation of readers can easily relate to. The backyard is a familiar place that children can relate as a venue for games, play and other fun activities.

Jimmy and his little sister Nicole are the two energetic and curious children of Mr. and Mrs. Chance. While at play, they stumbled upon two adorable calico kittens from their garden. They immediately took a liking to the cute kittens and hurriedly asked their mother if they can keep the kittens, which they named Tinkie and Winkie, as pets.



With a simple narrative, a contemporary setting and with illustrations that complement the storytelling, Tinkie & Winkie will be a guaranteed hit for young readers. The book contains moral lessons and simple dialogues that will retain the attention of the active, young readers. The book will also boost the developing vocabulary of the children with words that are easy to read and remember.



Tinkie & Winkie will be a great addition to the collection of books children should read. This book will also make a good early holiday present for them. The 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair last October 11, 2017 was a wonderful event to have this and many other great books.



Tinkie&Winkie

Written by John Romo

Published by Xlibris

Published date October 25, 2016

Paperback price: $15.95

About the author



John Romo is an actor and writer, known for Enough Is Enough (2013), The Ones and Dead Women in Lingerie (1991). As an author, he wrote the children’s book Tinkie & Winkie: The Story of Two Calico Kittens & the Chances.