Children’s Book Will Give Readers a Purr-fectly Pleasant Surprise

Tinkie & Winkie by John Romois a children’s book about the adventures and misadventures of two kids – Jimmy and his little sister, Nicole – and their newfound pets: calico kittens they found and named Tinkie and Winkie.



Although the book’s title reflects the names of the kittens, the full title is actually Tinkie & Winkie: The Story of Two Calico Kittens & the Chances. The adventures in the story involve not only the kittens; it includes the Chance family, especially Jimmy and Nicole, in the delightful mishaps and discoveries in the story.



Tinkie & Winkie will be a fun read for children who have moved up from the picture books to books with short stories and a few illustrations. The illustrations are simple and colorful, with crisp colors that do not steal the attention of young readers away from reading the story text. Also, the narrative of the story is kept simple and easy to understand for the young readers, with conversational sentences that will keep the children engaged to the story and the characters.



Tinkie & Winkie will be a great addition to the holiday gift items of the young ones. The book will also be a great stepping stone for kids who want to practice basic reading and reading comprehension. Catch this wonderful book and many other great selections at the upcoming 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair this October 11, 2017.



Tinkie & Winkie

Written by John Romo

Published by Xlibris

Published date October 25, 2016

Paperback price: $15.95



About the author



John Romo is an actor and writer, known for Enough Is Enough (2013), The Ones and Dead Women in Lingerie (1991). As an author, he wrote the children’s book Tinkie & Winkie: The Story of Two Calico Kittens & the Chances.