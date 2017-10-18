Author Shares the Value of Family Time and Affection in a Fun Story

Moments with families are precious kinds of memories. They are irreplaceable. They are truly essential treasures to hold and keep for a lifetime.



One good share of these family memories is reflected by the author, Jenifer Grotte, in the book, “The Cabin at the Lake”. She wrote the book based on her personal experience of the time her family and other relatives gathered together for a celebration in the cabin. The book chronicles the many enjoyable and great experiences they all had as a family including Nana and Papaw. It transcends the happiness and love they have for each other. Almost all kinds of activities that can be done in the cabin by the lake made their gathering even more fun and unforgettable. The writings and colour-filled images in the book were certainly engaging and notable.



The Cabin at the Lake is a highly recommended book for those who are willing to understand more about valuing family relations. The narration of laughter and reflection of heart-warming memories in this book is surely inspirational to many readers. Readers will surely have a good time reading and browsing the pages of this book. This is an interesting read.



The Cabin at the Lake was one of the titles exhibited in the 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair – Print, which was held last October 11, 2017.



The Cabin at the Lake

Written by Jenifer Grotte

Published by Archway Publishing

Published date 2016

Paperback price $12.45



About the Author

Jenifer Grotte lives near Eau Claire, Wisconsin with her husband, their children and grandchildren. She is an early childhood education teacher that loves the excitement and enthusiasm for learning displayed by children that age. The Cabin at the Lake comes from personal experience of time spent at a family cabin with extended family from all over the country.