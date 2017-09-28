Whole Foods Market Hoover to open October 18

Whole Foods Market will open a new store in Hoover on Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 3780 Riverchase Village. Opening day shoppers will be greeted with an array of product demonstrations and samples, and the first 500 customers will receive free gifts cards ranging in amounts from $5 to $50 with one $500 card.

Five percent of opening day sales will be donated to REV Birmingham’s Urban Food Project, which aims to build a robust local food economy while creating healthy food access.

“We’re excited to join Hoover’s growing community with the opening of our new Whole Foods Market,” said Jason Stonicher, the store’s team leader. “The new store will feature many locally-sourced and seasonal products that meet our high quality standards. Whether you come to sip Revelator Coffee, enjoy beer and barbecue at Hops ‘n’ Sauce or try the buttermilk-smothered pork chop and black-eyed peas for dinner, the store will be a new gathering place for the community.”

Every item sold in the store meets Whole Foods Market’s rigorous quality standards and is free of artificial flavors, colors, sweeteners, preservatives and hydrogenated fats.

The 40,000 square-foot store includes:

Revelator Coffee Company coffee bar featuring their seasonal and specialty coffee.

Hops ‘n’ Sauce, an in-store barbecue and beer venue.

A large prepared food section that features grab and go barbecue bowls and gourmet soul food offerings such as buttermilk-smothered pork chops, fried catfish, maple roasted yams and burnt end black-eyed peas.

Numerous specialties made in-house including: scratch-made Lane cake, a selection of meatballs ranging from Korean to mac n’ cheese-stuffed, ready-to-cook cornmeal-breaded shrimp, and hand-tossed, wood-fired pizza.

Whole Body Beauty Apothecary, a do-it-yourself (DIY) station that features beauty ingredients like lavender and shea butter in bulk, allowing customers to create their own beauty care regiments.

The community is invited to join Whole Foods Market for a block party in front of the new store on Sunday, Oct. 15 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The celebration will feature music, activities for kids, food and samples. Admission is free and customers can sign up here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/whole-foods-market-hoover-block-party-tickets-38239735077.

Members of the media should contact SOmedia@wholefoods.com with questions or to set up interviews or preview tours.