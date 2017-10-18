Pastor’s Book Provides Positive Thoughts on Kindness and Optimism

It is common for people to say “thank you” every time they receive an act of kindness from people they know or do not know. Pastor Ralph Mosgrove and his late wife Elsie, who was disabled, had both experienced many acts of kindness from people they met. The overwhelming feeling that the couple experienced was so dear that it made them reflect and think of other ways to say ‘thank you’.

Pastor Mosgrove reflects on the matter in his book Saying Thanks and Beyond: Is Saying Thank You Enough?. The author wishes to impart a message that kindness does come with an optimistic effect on others. He affirms that doing good helps make others who suffer from difficulties (e. g., a man who lost his limb, a woman who has been crippled in an accident or an inborn physical deficiency etc.) feel positive in their daily living.

The author shares different ways on how one could express gratitude other than just uttering the words ‘thank you’. There are even other words to express thankfulness other than just ‘thank you’. Whatever the words or gestures, Pastor Mosgrove makes it known that a recipient’s acknowledgment will uplift the doer and actually also inspire him/her to extend his/her kindness to more people.

Saying Thanks and Beyond: Is Saying Thank You Enough? will be exhibited at the upcoming 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair, which will take place on October 11, 2017. Save the date and grab a copy of this insightful book!

Written by Ralph Mosgrove

Published by: Archway Publishing

Published date: March 2017

Paperback price: $9.97

About the Author

Ralph Mosgrove, widowed in 2015, is a retired Navy Veteran, Pastor and Educator. Employed in human relations, counseling and a musician, he is a father and grandfather. Ralph lives in St. Petersburg, FL. This is his debut book.