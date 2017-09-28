Puerto Rico Faces Widespread Property Damage and Indoor Environmental Concerns Left by Hurricane Maria

Properties across Puerto Rico have taken a pounding after first being hit with powerful winds and rain from Hurricane Irma earlier this month which was then followed by a direct hit from Hurricane Maria last week. Hurricane Maria was the most powerful storm to directly hit the islands of Puerto Rico in over 80 years.

The damage from these two hurricanes has been tremendous. All 3.4 million residents were without power, making damage assessments and initiating cleanup and repair activities extremely challenging.

The people of Puerto Rico are faced with property damage across the entire territory due to storm surge, flooding, heavy rains and hurricane force winds that lasted for hours. Fortunately, most of these properties can be repaired and rebuilt. However, many damaged properties now likely contain environmental hazards that people need to be aware of to protect their health.

“Nationwide, victims of Hurricanes Maria, Irma and Harvey have faced a number of common indoor environmental hazards as they cleanup and rebuild their homes and businesses. These hazards have included everything from mold and bacteria to lead, asbestos and other exposure concerns,” said Joe Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “Mold is a particularly common issue following a hurricane due to storm surge, flooding or just heavy rains battering a property for hours. All too often once the storm has left, there may not be power. This is the case in many parts of Puerto Rico now, and unless residents have access to a generator they cannot begin to pump out water, turn on dehumidification equipment or use simple mechanical ventilation of any means. Wet and humid indoor conditions will allow for the growth of mold in less than 48 hours.”

