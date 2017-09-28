Beyond Gender and Culture: How an American Woman Overcame Adversity to Find Love and Adventure in Nigeria

This engrossing memoir outlines the volatile political situation in Nigeria, the resilience of the Nigerian people, and the indomitable spirit of the author. You won’t put this book down.

You know the story—American woman marries foreign man and moves to his country, only to be mistreated and even held hostage. But that is only one story. First Wife: The Memoir of Nigerian Knight is about an American woman who grows up in the segregated South and unexpectedly finds love in the arms of a Nigerian graduate student. They marry and move to Nigeria, a newly independent nation that has just emerged from a bitter civil war.

In her gripping memoir, Robena Egemonye describes how she raised four daughters in a home often without running water or electricity and how her fierce independence motivated her to earn a doctorate, becoming the first American to earn a PhD in Sub–Saharan Africa.

This engrossing memoir outlines the volatile political situation in Nigeria, the resilience of the Nigerian people, and the indomitable spirit of the author. You won’t put this book down.

First Wife: The Memoir of Nigerian Knight was displayed in LitFire Publishing’s booth during the AJC Decatur Book Festival, held at East Court Square, Decatur, Georgia, from September 1 to 3, 2017.







First Wife

The Memoir of Nigerian Knight

Written by Dr. Robena Egemonye

Kindle | $9.99

Paperback | $19.99



Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Dr. Robena Egemonye was an educator for over forty years. She has written several books. When My Grandma Sings, her first published book, received rave reviews for its insightful depiction of Alzheimer’s for juveniles. Her second book, The Fence Mender, a bildungsroman, is about the friendship of two eighth-grade boys: one is black, and the other is white. Stay the Course! A Veteran Teacher’s Guide for New Teachers is a manual for newly minted teachers.