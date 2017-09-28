An Enthralling Collection of Poems for the Spirit

Ida wrote the poems with the intention of stirring the emotions of readers, emboldening them to remain faithful to God.

Christianity is reliant on the Bible for spiritual nourishment and guidance. The same goes for author Ida Rogers, a passionate teacher of Christian education, as she uses parables, prophets, and other elements of the Bible in her collection of poems, Of Thee I Rhyme. This inspired literary piece was displayed during the AJC Decatur Book Festival 2017.

The poems in Of Thee I Rhyme elicit a vast range of emotions as they center on themes found in stories from the Bible like tragedy, success, failure, blessings, grace, and mercy. Ida Rogers also retells Bible stories, such as in the poem “A Whale of a Journey,” a retelling of the story of the prophet Jonah and the whale. Ida wrote the poems with the intention of stirring the emotions of readers, emboldening them to remain faithful to God.

Ida Rogers cooperated with LitFire Publishing to bring Of Thee I Rhyme to one of the most important book events in America. The AJC Decatur Book Festival 2017, held at the 101 East Court Square, Georgia, from September 1 to 3, 2017, heralded an attendance of over eighty thousand guests.



Of Thee I Rhyme

Written by Ida M. Rogers

Paperback | $9.99

Hardcover | $18.99



Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Ida M. Rogers has a bachelor of arts degree in social welfare from California State University. She served in several ministries as teacher, deaconess, director of Christian education, chairperson of women’s ministry, speaker, and prayer counselor. She is a proud grandmother to her lovely grandchildren.